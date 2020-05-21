Breaking: BTC/USD breaks below $9,000 amid growing bearish sentiments
BTC/USD hit the intraday low at $8,924 and swiftly recovered above $9,000 to trade at $9,050 by press time. Strong buying interest clustered around $9,000 cushioned the sell-off and pushed BTC back above the pivotal level. However, we will need to see a follow-through and a move towards $9,300 in the nearest future to avoid another leg lower.
The RSI on the intraday charts entered the oversold territory, though there are no signs of the reversal as of yet. It means that BTC/USD may be vulnerable to further losses. If the price moves back below $9,000, the next support of $8,700 will come into focus. It is created by 23.6% Fibo retracement monthly and weekly SMA50.
BTC/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD dangerously close to $9,000, market gripped by bearish sentiments
BTC/USD extended the decline below $9,200 and hit the new intraday low of $9,080. While the price recovered towards $9,120 by press time, there is a clear possibility that we will see the price below $9,000 during US trading hours.
XRP/USD explores the area below $0.2000, more sell-off ahead
XRP/USD touched the low at $0.1890 amid widespread sell-off on the cryptocurrency market. The third-largest digital asset is changing hands at $0.1935, down 4% since the beginning of the day.
ETH/USD drifts towards the lower boundary of the recent consolidation range
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $206.50. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $203.74; however, it is still 1.5% lower from the start of the day.
LTC/USD drops below triangle formation as bears take control.
LTC/USD dropped from $44.30 to $44.05 as the bears retained their control for the second straight day. The price is currently consolidating underneath the triangle formation and has found support at the SMA 50 curve. The Elliott Oscillator shows that despite the recent ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.