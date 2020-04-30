Bitcoin has impressively soared above $9,000 after taking down several key resistance zones in less than 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization closed the day on Wednesday at $8,790 although it commenced the trading under $7,900. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading above $9,050 and could soon break past the next level pat $9,100. Volatility levels are high amid a strong bullish grip. The path to $10,000 remains clear even as the halving in mid-May approaches. A pre-halving rally could see Bitcoin trade above $10,000 in readiness for a post-halving rally to $20,000.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.