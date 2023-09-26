Share:

Reports indicate that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has come out early to delay another series of Bitcoin Spot ETF filings, this time by Cathie Wood's Ark Invest and 21Shares.

While the filing was due on September 29, the financial regulator came out three days prior, giving a "notice of designation of a longer period for commission action to determine whether to approve or disapprove a proposed rule change..."

SEC delays Ark Invest and 21Shares filing

The delay has experts concluding that a decision may not be due until November 11.

ETF specialist and analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence James Seyffart says, "This may put the hammer down for any hopes of an ETF approval this year. If they went on Ark/21 shares already, we may see delays on all the other filings today too. BlackRock, Bitwise, VanEck, Invesco, Wisdomtree, Fidelity & Valkyrie a all due in mid Oct "

GlobalXETFs has also suffered an early delay, despite its deadline being on October 7.

There is also speculation that the letter from US lawmakers to the SEC Chair Gary Gensler has something to do with the super early decision.