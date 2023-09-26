Reports indicate that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has come out early to delay another series of Bitcoin Spot ETF filings, this time by Cathie Wood's Ark Invest and 21Shares.
While the filing was due on September 29, the financial regulator came out three days prior, giving a "notice of designation of a longer period for commission action to determine whether to approve or disapprove a proposed rule change..."
SEC delays Ark Invest and 21Shares filing
The delay has experts concluding that a decision may not be due until November 11.
ETF specialist and analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence James Seyffart says, "This may put the hammer down for any hopes of an ETF approval this year. If they went on Ark/21 shares already, we may see delays on all the other filings today too. BlackRock, Bitwise, VanEck, Invesco, Wisdomtree, Fidelity & Valkyrie a all due in mid Oct "
GlobalXETFs has also suffered an early delay, despite its deadline being on October 7.
There is also speculation that the letter from US lawmakers to the SEC Chair Gary Gensler has something to do with the super early decision.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
VeChain Price Prediction: VET bears eye 10% correction
VeChain price is slowly undoing the gains witnessed in the second and third weeks of September. If this trend continues, VET could stand to trigger a steep correction in the near future.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH traders can bank on short-term bounce to $228
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price presents an opportunity that could profit traders who are bullish on the short term. Additionally, investors might get a better chance to accumulate due to a pullback to a key support level.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap price, at the time of writing, was just above $0.82, marking the first green candle since the beginning of August. Selling pressure concerning BONE is rather intense in the market, however, no major dump has been observed.
Binance reopens Belgium operations after three months of suspension by FSMA
Binance Exchange has reopened registrations for its Belgian community to access its products and services. The restoration comes with new “Terms of Use”, as the platform looks to steer clear of regulatory mishaps.
Bitcoin: BTC downside likely after 20-week EMA culls bulls
Bitcoin (BTC) bearish price fractal, as discussed in a previous article, is underway, but the lack of volatility is causing ambiguity and doubt. Regardless, BTC might see a bit of an upside before the long-term bearish scenario plays out.