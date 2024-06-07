- Bonk price crashed 30% from its recent high at $0.0000444 on May 28.
- Investors could accumulate BONK at support levels extending between $0.0000293 and $0.0000278.
- A daily candlestick close below $0.0000206 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Bonk (BONK) price crashed 30% from its recent peak and is gravitating towards a critical support zone. This correction presents a potential buying opportunity for investors anticipating a rebound and subsequent upward trend continuation for the meme coin.
Bonk falls close to key support level
Bonk price plummeted by 30% from its peak of $0.0000444 on May 28, and it's currently undergoing a retracement to its key support threshold, extending from $0.0000293 and $0.0000283. This area is a good buy-the-dip zone since it contains:
- The daily support level at $0.0000293, which coincides with the imbalance, stretching from $0.000030 to $0.0000283.
- The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.0000289, which roughly coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0000283 drawn from the swing low of $0.0000121 on April 13 to the swing high of $0.0000444 on May 28.
Interested investors could accumulate this Solana-based meme coin in this area and expect a potential reversal of the downtrend. If Bonk price rebounds from the $0.0000293 mark, it could surge by 28%, aiming to reclaim its daily high at $0.0000377 observed on May 30. Supporting the aforementioned bounce are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicators, both of which are retracing from overbought conditions and looking to stabilize around their mean values of 50 and 0, respectively. These moves suggest that bullish momentum prevails.
BONK/USDT 1-day chart
However, if the BONK daily candlestick closes below $0.0000206 and forms a lower low on the daily time frame, it could lead to a change in trend favoring the bears. This change in market structure would invalidate the bullish thesis and catalyze a 16% crash in the Bonk price to revisit the previous support level of $0.0000173.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Cash gains slightly after Roger Ver's bail from Spanish prison
Bloomberg reports that a Spanish court granted Bitcoin Cash proponent Roger Ver bail. Roger Ver still faces extradition to the US for fraud tax evasion charges. Bitcoin Cash is up 2% since Ver's release.
High staking yield may prevent a Mantle sell-off
Over 91% of MNT is in profit following slight gains on Thursday. Most investors are still holding onto their tokens despite MNT setting several new all-time highs between March and April.
Ethereum ecosystem active users spike 55% in Q1, 2x ETH ETF records impressive volume
Volatility Shares 2x ETH ETF records over $15 million on second day of trading. Average daily Ethereum ecosystem users spike by more than 55% in Q1'24. Ethereum needs to overcome key resistance before any attempt to flip the yearly high of $4,093.
Meme coins foment clash among crypto experts amid growing interest from institutional investors
Crypto experts dispute value of celebrity meme coins following Iggy Azalea's reply to Buterin. Meme coin holdings among institutional investors have surged almost 300% since January. SHIB, DOGE, PEPE among top meme coin holdings held by institutional investors.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to provide another buying opportunity Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks weak on the lower timeframes, which might provide opportunities to accumulate. The daily and weekly charts retain their bullish outlook and suggest that the continuation of the 2023 bull run is not a question of “if” but “when.”