BNY Mellon reveals launch of crypto custody platform after partnership with Chainalysis

US Bank BNY Mellon has revealed plans to launch its crypto custody platform and digital asset services for clients. BNY Mellon’s recent partnership with blockchain data platform Chainalysis would aid the bank’s cryptocurrency service offering.

BNY Mellon to offer clients crypto custody and services

US bank BNY Mellon has announced plans to launch a digital asset custody platform to offer institutional clients access to cryptocurrencies. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is popular as an American investment banking firm; their crypto services platform would cater to institutional investors.

BNY Mellon will allow clients to hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in wallets supported by Fireblocks technology. The launch of the service would mark a key milestone; BNY Mellon would be the first bank to enter the global digital custody space.

Katey Neate, Chief Risk Officer for asset servicing at BNY Mellon, said,

We announced last year that we were standing up for digital asset users. The idea is that we build a digital asset platform, the cornerstone of which is custody that will enable the interoperability of traditional assets and digital.

BNY Mellon recently announced the use of Chainalysis’s compliance software, making it the first global bank to utilize the technology.

