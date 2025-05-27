- BNB price stabilizes around $674 on Tuesday after a three-day recovery rally.
- On-chain data support the bullish outlook, withBNB’s DEX volume and stablecoin activity rising sharply.
- The technical outlook shows a bullish breakout, aiming for a higher leg.
BNB (BNB) stabilizes around $674 on Tuesday after a three-day recovery rally. On-chain data and technical outlook suggest a rally ahead as BNB breaks above the symmetrical triangle pattern, with DEX (Decentralized exchange) volume and stablecoin activity surging.
BNB on-chain data show bullish bias
BNB’s stablecoin value has been actively rising and reached $24.2 billion, the highest year-to-date (YTD) level on May 21, according to Atermis terminal data. While the volume has retreated somewhat in recent days, the current level ofstablecoin activity and value increase on BNB is positive as they increase network usage and can attract more users to the ecosystem.
BNB chain stablecoin activity chart. Source: Artemis
Another aspect bolstering the platform’s bullish outlook is the recent surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in the BNB chain. The chart below shows that BNB’s DEX daily trading volume soared to $11.8 billion on May 21, the highest YTD and constantly rising since mid-May.
BNB chain Dex volume chart. Source: Artemis
BNB Price Forecast: Bullish symmetrical triangle breakout emerges
BNB’s price broke above a symmetrical triangle on May 8, a technical pattern formed by connecting multiple highs and lows with two converging trendlines (from January to early May), and rallied more than 10%. However, BNB corrected 4.31% last Friday but recovered slightly in the following three days. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it hovers around $673.50.
BNB price could extend the rally to reach the technical target of the symmetrical triangle at $839.14 (obtained by measuring the distance between the first daily high and the first daily low and adding it to the breakout point). This is a theoretical target, and traders could realize some profits around the weekly level of $709.29 and at the Feburary 13 high of $732.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart reads 61 points upward, indicating strong bullish momentum while still below overbought levels. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart converges, indicating indecisiveness among the traders.
BNB/USDT daily chart
If BNB faces a pullback, it could extend the decline to retest its next daily support at $638.68. A close above this level would invalidate the bullish thesis, with next support located at the May 5 low of $583.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
