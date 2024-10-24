Binance Coin price finds support and bounces off the 50-day EMA at $573.3.

BNB’s long-to-short ratio increases sharply above one, suggesting more traders anticipate a rise in the price.

A daily candlestick close below $573.3 would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Binance Coin (BNB) price increases to around $593 on Thursday after retesting and bouncing off a key support level on Wednesday. BNB's technical outlook suggests that further recovery is on the cards, while the coin’s long-to-short ratio also indicates that traders anticipate a rise in the price.

BNB Price Forecast: Finds support around 50-day EMA

Binance Coin found support around the 50-day EMA at $573.3 on Wednesday after facing rejection from the daily resistance level of $612.5 on Monday. At the time of writing on Thursday, it trades slightly higher, around $592.3.

If the 50-day EMA continues to hold as support and BNB closes above $612.5, it would create a higher high for the short-term uptrend. In such a scenario, the next target could be the June 10 high of $674.8.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart bounced off its neutral level of 50 and currently trades at 54, indicating that bulls still have room for a recovery rally.

BNB/USDT daily chart

Coinglass’s data also aligns with the bullish outlook. BNB’s long-to-short ratio is at 1.05 on Thursday, the highest level in one month and rising from 0.91 on Wednesday. This ratio reflects bullish sentiment in the market, as the figure above one suggests that more traders anticipate the price of the coin to rise.

BNB long-to-short ratio chart. Source: Coinglass

However, if BNB closes below the 50-day EMA at $573.3 and breaks below the descending trendline (drawn by joining multiple low levels from early August), the bullish thesis would be invalidated. In such a scenario, BNB would extend the decline by 6% to retest its October 3 low of $534.3.