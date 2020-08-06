- Binance Coin investors are waiting to hear the details about the next IEO.
- The last Binance IEO took place in April.
- Some experts are speculating that the next IEO will be a DeFi project.
In July, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, said that the Binance Launchpad team was reviewing some cryptocurrency projects to select one as the next Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform. Since then, Binance Coin (BNB) investors have been waiting to hear from the team to provide further details.
On this beautiful Sunday, our team and I just reviewed a few strong candidates for the next LaunchPad project. It's taken a while since the last one, but good things are worth the wait. Coming real soon.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) July 19, 2020
Since CZ’s announcement in July, some investors have taken to Twitter to remind the Binance team of their promise to announce the next crowdfunding event's details.
Hi CZ, when ieo ? when smartchain ? when staking ? pic.twitter.com/yUc4hC4dWS— Min.bnb (@MinCapital) August 3, 2020
Some enthusiasts are speculating that the upcoming Binance Launchpad IEO will be a DeFi project. This theory has come to light because of the current DeFi boom and the recent announcement of the Binance Chain being integrated with ChainLink.
BNB/USD daily chart
BNB/USD faced bearish correction after three consecutive bullish days, having gone down from $23.26 to $22.98. The price is hugging the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band, struggling to break above it. The Relative Strenght Index (RSI) is currently trending in the overbought zone, showing that BNB/USD may face more bearish correction.
BNB/USD faces strong resistance at $23.45 and $23.97. On the downside, we have healthy support at $22.42 and $21.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin may extend the recovery once Gold resumes the rally
Bitcoin has been creeping higher towards $12,000, ETH struggles at $400, while some altcoins rush forward to new highs. Thus, Bitcoin Cash and Monero gained 10% in the recent 24 hours, while EOS increased by 6%.
XRP/USD daily bull flag awaiting confirmation to breakout above $0.346
XRP/USD is trading at $0.309 while daily EMAs remain far away from the price. The daily bull flag is the most important pattern for XRP in the short-term. XRP continues fighting to remain above $0.30 ...
Grayscale wants to register its Ethereum-based trust with SEC
Grayscale Investments submitted an application with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to register its Ethereum-based Trust. The company emphasized that the filing is voluntary, however, the registration will entail additional compliance requirements.
How long can TRX/USD sustain this 6-months ascending channel?
Tron price action has continued to take down key barriers from the massive losses in March. Even though the recovery has been as rapid as witnessed in other altcoins, TRX/USD price action speaks slow and steady out loud.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.