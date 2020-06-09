- A recent Bloomberg report predicts the price of Bitcoin to reach $20,000 this year.
- The report said that “something needs to go wrong for bitcoin to not appreciate.”
- Notably, Bloomberg’s take on Bitcoin doesn’t translate to other cryptos like Ethereum.
Bloomberg has recently said that the price of Bitcoin could hit $20,000 this year. This comes just a few days after Goldman Sachs published a report that outlined five reasons why investors should avoid Bitcoin. The leading crypto has so many technical and fundamental factors that "something needs to go really wrong for bitcoin to not appreciate," Bloomberg said. It added:
Bitcoin will approach the record high of about $20,000 this year, in our view, if it follows 2016's trend.
Bloomberg's research noted that Bitcoin’s maturation (fueled by the increasing acceptance of digital currencies and a steady decline in volatility) should keep it leaning toward price appreciation. The report also said that Bitcoin could be expected to appreciate if the stock market rolls over.
According to the report, Bitcoin is greatly benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Firstly, the significant decline in equity markets caused by the virus didn't spill over to Bitcoin as a slight dip in crypto was "promptly rejected.” Secondly, the pandemic is accelerating the shift away from paper currency toward digital. Thirdly, the latest quantitative-easing policies from central banks around the world are "helping independent stores-of-value such as gold and bitcoin.”
Notably, Bloomberg’s take on Bitcoin doesn’t translate to all cryptos.
We see little upside in the ETH price absent a rising tide from bitcoin. [Bitcoin] is breaking away from the pack in terms of adoption and is supported by almost-ideal macroeconomic conditions for stores-of-value amid quantitative easing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Average Joe wants cryptos in his bag
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $243.7 and continues to consolidate below the critical level of $250. A consolidation below a significant resistance level is always bad news.
ADA/USD sets the stage for another bullish assault
Cardano (ADA) hit the recent recovery high at $0.0903 on June 4 and has been on retreat ever since. At the time of writing, ADA/USD is changing hands at $0.0816, down over 4% in the recent 24 hours.
ETH is profitable for over two thirds of EOA holders
Ethereum's ETH is changing hands at $243.00 at the time of writing. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Wednesday amid depressed trading activity across the board.
BCH/USD prints an engulfing bullish candle, outperforming Bitcoin
Bitcoin Cash is flying the bullish flag pattern high in the vast cryptocurrency universe following a breakout above a descending trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD needs to go down again before it goes up
After a head-spinning volatility at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD settled above $9,600 with minor gains on a week-on-week basis. A shall Doji candle on a weekly chart is an alarming signal that the bulls are exhausted by uncertainty and large price swings.