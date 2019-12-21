- Blockchain.com allows customers using GBP to deposit accounts and withdraw money.
- Cryptocurrencies are in demand in the UK ahead of Brexit.
A cryptocurrency wallet provider, Blockchain.com, now allows users to withdraw money in British Pounds (GBP). The company added a payment gateway for this fiat currency to its recently launched cryptocurrency exchange, The Pit.
The company enabled the U.K. Faster Payments Scheme (FPS) that allows instantly depositing and withdrawing funds in GBP. Currently, The Pit users can buy and sell only tow cryptocurrencies - Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH); however, the company plans to add more coins in the nearest future.
Faster Payments Scheme has been launched to reduce the processing time between the customers of different banks from three business days to several seconds.
The representatives of Blockchain.com explained that they added FPS support because the users from the U.K. are among the most active segments that registered the biggest number of first-time deposits. The company believes that the growing interest in cryptocurrencies in the U.K. may have something to do with the looming Brexit.
The U.K.’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to pull the country from the E.U. on Jan. 31.
Peter Smith, co-founder and CEO of Blockchain.com, commented:
It’s imperative for us to provide the British people...new options to insulate their financial futures from the political scuffles that have destabilized the country’s economy.
Earlier this year, the company launched a cryptocurrency lending service. According to the official data, it has already processed loans to the tune of $1.6 billion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: A bit of calm before the storm
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,100 (-0.6%). The coin has entered range-bound trading after wild gyrations in the first half of the week. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin is oscillation in a narrow 100-dollar range.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls wake in readiness for an action-packed weekend
Bitcoin Cash finally let go of the former strong support at $200. The breakdown plummeted below $190 (previous buy zone) and $180. Luckily the buyer congestion at $170 put an end to the declines and kick-started the ongoing bullish momentum.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD sliding down on PlusToken liquidation concerns
Ethereum hit the recovery high at $134.50 and resumed the decline. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $127.40, off the intraday low of $125.95.
TRON recovers on a steady flow of positive news
At the time of writing, TRX/USD is changing hands at $0.0132, having recovered from the intraday low of $0.0129. The 12th largest coin has gained 2.5% since this time on Thursday amid improving sentiments on the cryptocurrency markets.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.