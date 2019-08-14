Blockchain technology to be leveraged by more countries for voting

There are a growing number of countries looking at leveraging blockchain technology for voting.

Blockchain is sought by some to avoid vote-rigging and manipulation of poll results as what happened in the last elections.

There are several countries including; Italy, Denmark, Estonia, Ukraine, Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), that are planning on leveraging blockchain technology or distributed ledger technology (DLT) for voting.

It is expected to be used for the conducting of respective polls via a sophisticated electronic process and in other vital sectors. Blockchain advocate Andrew Yang among others is proposing the use of the blockchain e-polling, to avoid vote-rigging and manipulation of poll results as what happened in the last elections.

There is mixed debating on electronic elections, as to whether they should be eliminated most especially where the materials have demonstrated to be very weak. However, some believe that the new groundbreaking technologies will help make polls safer.