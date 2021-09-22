SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the funding, which also included Matrix Capital Management, Sapphire Ventures and Morgan Creek Digital.
Blockdaemon has raised $155 million in a Series B capital round at a valuation of $1.3 billion, the provider of blockchain staking infrastructure said Tuesday.
The company said it would use the capital to expand its teams in Singapore, Japan, the U.K. and Germany and to make strategic acquisitions that would enable it to build out its tech stack. Blockdaemon also said that its valuation makes it the biggest blockchain infrastructure company in the world for node management and staking.
SoftBank Vision Fund 2 led the Series B round, which also included Matrix Capital Management, Sapphire Ventures and Morgan Creek Digital. Seed investors Boldstart Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Greenspring Associates, Kenetic, Kraken Ventures, Borderless Capital and others upped their investments in this latest round.
“This latest large infusion of capital will ensure that we continue to revitalize existing financial infrastructure,” said Blockdaemon CEO and founder Konstantin Richter. “We are committed to a future of decentralized financial infrastructure and accelerating the ease of integration to bridge traditional banking to the crypto ecosystem.”
In June, the company raised $28 million in a Series A led by Greenspring Associates and including Goldman Sachs.
The blockchain infrastructure space has grown increasingly competitive this year. In January cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase acquired Bison Trails. Four months later, Alchemy completed an $80 million Series B round at a $505 million valuation, and in August, Figment raised $50 million to expand its infrastructure across the proof-of-stake (PoS) industry.
