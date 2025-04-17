- Bitwise announced on Wednesday that it had listed four of its German-issued crypto ETPs on the London Stock Exchange.
Bitwise announced on Wednesday that it had listed four of its Germany-issued crypto Exchange-Traded products (ETPs) on the London Stock Exchange. It aims to expand access to its products for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) investors and widen its footprint across European markets.
Bitwise launches Bitcoin and Ethereum ETPs
Bitwise, an asset management firm, expanded institutional-grade access to Bitcoin and Ethereum on Wednesday with four ETP listings on the London Stock Exchange. The four ETPs available for trading in London are the Bitwise Core Bitcoin ETP (BTC1), the Bitwise Physical Bitcoin ETP (BTCE), the Bitwise Physical Ethereum ETP (ZETH), and the Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32).
Bradley Duke, Managing Director, Head of Bitwise Europe, said on Bitwise’s blog: “I am very pleased to see the debut listings of Bitwise products on the London Stock Exchange, one of Europe’s most esteemed trading venues. Investing in crypto is rapidly becoming mainstream and institutional investors increasingly allocate digital assets to their portfolios. Bitwise offers secure, transparent, and best-in-class crypto investment products, supported by a team with expert knowledge of the market and the needs of institutional investors. We will continue to innovate our product range, in dialogue with investors to bring products that suit their needs in this rapidly developing asset class.”
The company aims to expand access to its institutional-grade product suite for Bitcoin and Ethereum investors and widen its footprint across European markets.
Bitwise has accelerated its European activities since it acquired ETC Group last year. It continues to launch innovative new products regularly, such as the Bitwise Solana Staking ETP in November 2024, the Bitwise Aptos Staking ETP, and the Bitwise Diaman Bitcoin & Gold ETP just last month. Its products trade on several of Europe’s largest stock exchanges.
“Bitwise ETPs can be seamlessly integrated into standard brokerage or ETF portfolio accounts and are often eligible for SIPP and ISA inclusion, making them accessible for long-term investment planning in the UK,” says its press release.
