The German blockchain startup Bitwala has launched a banking application with an integrated Bitcoin wallet. Об этом сообщается на сайте компании.
Currently, the app is available for iOS and Android devices. The residents of 30 European countries can open an account with a German bank within a few minutes via video identification function. Users can also obtain a Mastercard debit card and deposit funds in the amount of up to 100,000 euro.
A key feature of the application is an integrated Bitcoin wallet. According to Bitwala representatives, it can be used for everyday expenses. For example, users can buy BTC using funds directly from their bank account, and then send them to friends and relatives, while retaining control of private keys.
"The current accounts are hosted by solarisBank, the Berlin-based tech platform with a German banking license, and are supervised by the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin),” a official statement says.
In December 2018, Bitwala officially launched its updated cryptocurrency service, offering users a single bank account both for Bitcoin (BTC) and fiat currencies. The partnership with solarisBank will allow the platform users trading Bitcoin directly from their accounts.
Notably, the last month, the startup Bitwala raised 13 million euro, from large investors including Japanese Sony corporation.
