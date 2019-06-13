Bittrex broadens reach to Euro markets, lowers trading fees for U.S. customers

Bittrex also decided to block its U.S. customers from trading in 32 cryptocurrencies.

Bittrex, a crypto exchange platform, has recently announced that the firm is expanding its reach in the euro markets and has reduced the trading fees for US-based customers. The announcement was made later this summer which will allow fiat trading in euros for the first time.

The exchange will also be charging lower trading fees for its U.S. dollar markets which will kick off with a promotional month with 0 maker and 0.15% taker options. Bittrex reported that the fees would be reduced automatically to the promotional rate for accounts that have produced not less than $30,000 in trading volume after joining Bittrex or Bittrex International.

The announcement was made after Bittrex’ decision to block its U.S. customers from trading in 32 cryptocurrencies starting from June 2. U.S. customers will not be able to trade in the chosen coins after its implementation. Moreover, open orders regarding the assets will be abolished.

Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara said:

“This offering will be another way for Bittrex to further advance adoption of blockchain technology worldwide, while also providing our customers with price certainty and a fast and easy way to trade large blocks of digital assets.”







