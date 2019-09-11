It is unclear who will replace Angelina Kwan as the next BitMEX COO.

Recently the CFTC had launched an investigation into BitMEX’s operations.

A BitMEX spokesperson told crypto media outlet The Block that company’s Chief Operating Officer, Angelina Kwan, has resigned from her post. The spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that Angelina Kwan is leaving the company and is on gardening leave now. That’s all we can say on the matter at the moment, but we wish Angelina all the best."

Prior to joining BitMEX, Kwan was the managing director and head of regulatory compliance for the Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing. She joined the exchange back in October 2018. During her joining, Kwan said that she would be "responsible for overseeing and driving the company’s growth" and will guide BitMEX on its mission to offer advanced, innovative financial products for the global cryptocurrency industry.” As of now, it is unclear who will replace Kwan as the next BitMEX COO.

Recently, BitMEX had been at odds with U.S. regulatory agencies. Most notably, the regulatory body CFTC had launched an investigation into the exchange to determine if it had illegally allowed U.S. traders to its platform or not.