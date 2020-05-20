- BitLicense founder Benjamin Lawsky may leverage his position as a lawmaker to help serve a $140 million Bitcoin fund.
- He was earlier accused of generating consulting work for himself by issuing controversial regulations for crypto firms.
Benjamin Lawsky, the architect of the controversial BitLicense, appears to have leveraged his position as a lawmaker to help serve a Bitcoin fund. According to a recent SEC filing, Lawsky is now a part of a $140 million Bitcoin fund. In the filing, NYDIG ASSET ADVISORY LLC is listed as the fund’s general partner and Benjamin Lawsky is listed as an elected manager of the advisory.
Mike Dudas, the founder of The Block, tweeted:
This is rich. The guy who invented the BitLicense is granted a BitLicense and launches a $140 million bitcoin fund. - @mdudas
Lawsky was earlier accused of generating consulting work for himself by issuing controversial regulations for crypto asset companies before leaving his post at the New York Department of Financial Services. At the time, he had said:
The rules are very clear. If anyone… said ‘I want to hire you to help get a BitLicense from DFS,’ no can do.
In 2015, Lawsky helped in creating the controversial BitLicense aimed to regulate New York-based crypto companies. This regulation made it very difficult for many crypto firms to operate in the state. Companies like Kraken and Bitfinex stopped providing services for New Yorkers for the same reason. Two years after creating the BitLicense, Lawsky began offering regulatory assistance through his company - The Lawsky Group. He advertised his services explicitly to crypto startups.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: There is lots of apprehension at current levels
Bitcoin is once again stalling near the 10K level. Both Monday's and Tuesday's candlesticks have been pretty indecisive (doji candles), which shows that the market is lacking any clear direction at these levels.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP flirts with the 55 daily EMA once again
XRP/USD has moved lower on Tuesday and the price is now testing the 55 exponential moving average (EMA) once again. Historically looking at the chart, the 55 EMA has been respected on ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD ready to resume the recovery once $222.50 is cleared
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $214.20, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has recovered from the intraday low of $209.22, but further upside seems to be limited so far.
Cardano Price Analysis: Another move higher in today's sessions
ADA/USD is one of the outperformers in an otherwise mixed day for the crypto market. As you can see from the daily chart below the previous wave high has been taken out adding to ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000
Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.