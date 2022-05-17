On Monday, Bitcoin was down 3.6%, ending the day around $29.9, but is trading back above $30K on Tuesday morning. Ethereum has little changed over the past 24 hours (-0.4%), remaining near $2000. Other altcoins from the top 10 changed in price from -2.7% (Polkadot) to 1.2% (Solana).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, rose 0.1% overnight to $1.30 trillion. Bitcoin’s dominance index fell 0.1 points to 44.3%. The Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index was down 6 points to 8 by Tuesday, hitting its lowest level since August 2019.
Technically, the crypto market on Monday followed the cautious sentiment of the stock market. We note that after hitting lows on May 12th, a short-term upward channel is forming in BTCUSD with increasingly higher local lows and local highs.
Such dynamics of the flagship crypto resemble the work of traders of institutional managers, who moderately “buy the fear” or fix the profit from the short positions. So far, there is little reason to argue that a prolonged rise will follow the current buying, as the fundamentals (tightening markets, slowing economy) remain in place.
According to CryptoQuant, institutional investors continue to buy BTC through market makers despite the decline in the crypto market.
Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, believes bitcoin has no future as a payment network because of its low scalability and negative impact on the environment. There is a need for an alternative blockchain-based Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol for payments.
IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva called for a new public infrastructure for payment systems, including digital currencies.
Do Kwon, founder of the Terra ecosystem, presented a new plan to rehabilitate the project. On May 18th, the developer intends to present Terraform Labs team with a new management system for the Terra fork, decoupling it from the TerraUSD (UST) stable coin.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How likely is a 40% recovery rally for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price shattered three support levels as it crashed on April 25. On its way south, the sell-off exacerbate due to the UST depeg, causing SHIB to revisit levels last seen in late 2021. Regardless, things are looking optimal for a recovery rally for the dog-themed cryptocurrency.
Why Binance Coin could fall another 50% before finding support
Binance Coin price action is a bit of a mixed bag for the overall sentiment. For bulls, BNB is a clear outperformer and an example of strength. On the other hand, BNB is an opportunity to short for bears because it has yet to make an equally impactful retracement on its chart.
Is Matic price setting up a bear trap? Subtle cues hint at a $2.10 target
Matic price could surprise the crypto market as the Polygon ecosystem could be prepping for a massive rebound to $2.10. MATIC price could be the "sleeper" coin within the crypto market as the price action displays distinct differences from most other coins.
Litecoin price targets $33 as UK Inflation report induces more sell-offs
Litecoin price action is prepping for more decline as multiple indicators hint at newfound bearish power. Litecoin price has printed a large bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart. If market conditions persist, the Litecoin price could continue in a free-fall decline.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.