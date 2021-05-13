Bitcoin’s mining difficulty – a self-correcting score that determines the computational effort it takes to mine bitcoin (BTC, -11.77%) – set a new all time high Thursday.
Bitcoin’s difficulty adjusted upward 21.53%, setting a new all-time high at 25.05 trillion. This comes after Bitcoin’s hashrate, which is a measure of the combined computing power of Bitcoin’s miners, rose to an all-time high this week, per multiple sources.
About a month ago, coal mining accidents shut down bitcoin miners in Xinjiang, China, clipping roughly 25% of Bitcoin’s hashrate from the network. These miners have come back online recently, leading to the surge in hashrate and, by extension, difficulty. Some of these miners have begun migrating machines to Sichuan for its incipient rainy season, which will supply them with gushes of cheap hydroelectricity.
On the other side of the world, North American pools are growing at a rapid clip and turning on more machines than ever before.
Even as competition escalates to new heights, bitcoin miners are making more than they have in two years, according to Luxor Tehcnology’s hashprice index.
When Taproot?
This difficulty adjustment also gives mining pools a fresh start to signal for Bitcoin’s Taproot update, an upgrade which outfits Bitcoin with new signature and scripting schemes that allow for cheaper, more flexible multi-signature transactions, among other things.
Taproot will pave the way for improvements to outstanding technologies like Lightning, multi-signature wallets and Bitcoin-based “smart contracts” like discrete log contracts (DLCs).
Per rules to coordinate the upgrade, at least 90% of mining pools within any given difficulty period must signal their support for the upgrade using a special identifier in the blocks they mine. These periods last 2,016 blocks (or roughly two weeks); miners now have 5 epochs left to signal if they want Taproot to activate in November.
At the end of this difficulty adjustment period, four miners have signaled for the measure, with one signaling against (80% for the upgrade). However, there’s plenty of time for that to change, with 2,011 signaling blocks still to go.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Tesla ditches Bitcoin as payment but may accept Dogecoin instead
Dogecoin price plunged by over 25% in the past 24 hours, reaching a low of $0.38. DOGE fell in tandem with the rest of the crypto market following Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla is suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin. The meme-coin could be awaiting a recovery if Tesla decides to accept DOGE as payment instead.
Polygon sets sights on new all-time high despite recent flash crash
MATIC price shows a massive spike in buying pressure that has undone the recent crash. A sustained buying pressure here could propel Polygon price to the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $1.287. A breakdown of the support barrier at $0.872 will invalidate this uptrend.
Reef hints at another crash, but on-chain metrics favor bulls
Reef Finance price is recovering slowly after its 25% sell-off as it heads toward a resistance level at $0.044. A potential fractal from a technical perspective hints at a 15% downswing. However, on-chain metrics oppose the pessimistic view and suggest a bullish outlook for REEF.
Ethereum gains threatened as market goes into tailspin
Ethereum Classic price crashed nearly 30% as the cryptocurrency market entered a selling spree. A combination of the 100 SMA at $75.45 and a support barrier stretching from $72.31 to $81.67 provided a base for Wednesday’s crash.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.