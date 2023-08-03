Market picture
The crypto market cap fell 1.6% in 24 hours to $1.166 trillion. Risk assets in traditional markets came under pressure as the accumulated overheating in equities (especially in techs) accompanied a trigger – Fitch’s cut of the US rating.
The initial flight of speculators into Bitcoin proved to be short-lived. Bitcoin closed Wednesday down 0.5%, losing over 3.1% from its peak at the start of the day, and failed to get back above the 50-day average. This is another bearish signal in addition to the sequence of downward daily candles. So far, Bitcoin has managed to avoid accelerating the sell-off, but it looks like it's only a matter of time before it does.
On Wednesday, the Litecoin (LTC) network saw its third halving. The reward per block was reduced to 6.25 LTC. So far, 87.5% of the total LTC supply has been mined. The altcoin reacted with a decline and hit new month lows at around $86. This drop sent the coin below the 50 and 200-day averages, raising the question of a long-term trend change and opening the way down to $77-80.
News background
Trading activity in the Bitcoin spot market has weakened to its lowest since November 2020, Santiment noted. Major players have so far refrained from entering exchanges, and this trend may continue in August.
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor said the company had bought an additional 467 BTC worth $14.4 million in July. As of 31 July, MicroStrategy owns 152,800 BTC worth approximately $4.53 billion at $29,672.
BlackRock's filing to launch a bitcoin ETF is part of an "adoption cycle" that will allow the first cryptocurrency to hit record highs, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said. The head of BlackRock believed in Bitcoin, he said, and that's the most important thing that has happened in the crypto market this year.
The chances of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a bitcoin-ETF application have risen to 65 per cent, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffarth said. Two weeks earlier, he estimated this probability at 50%; a few months ago – at 1%.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Australia ASIC sues eToro platform for inappropriately exposing clients to CFD product, DOJ goes after Binance
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has levied charges against the eToro trading platform, going after its crypto trading wing for dishonest, inefficient, and unfair execution of its contract for difference (CFD) product.
BRICS addition of new nations may speed up de-dollarisation. What is the future of Bitcoin?
BRICS, short for Brazil, Russia, India, and, China and South Africa is on course to add new members to the group after the countries expressed interest to join the world economies. This comes amid the de-dollarization effort, as nations strive to come out from underneath the dollar (USD) influence.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC historical volatility nears all time lows
Bitcoin (BTC) price takes the weight of a market devoid of volatility, displaying a rather dull price action on the daily timeframe. The outlook is similar for the Ethereum (ETH) price and Ripple (XRP) price, which continue to suffer from the effects of a declining BTC.
US DOJ deliberates fraud charges against Binance, but concerns of implications to customers weigh over
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is deliberating ways to hold Binance Exchange accountable for alleged fraud charges. However, the authority is at a crossroads as advancement could harm innocent customers. Notably, the dilemma comes as memories of the FTX exchange bank run remain fresh.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.