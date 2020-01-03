- Bitcoin maximalism has caused a general culture rot in the cryptocurrency community, says Bitcoin.org co-owner, CØ₿RA.
- Bitcoin supporter Trace Mayer stated that several altcoins can perform certain functions better than Bitcoin.
With over 2000 cryptocurrencies, the crypto industry has been attracting newbies into the market. While investors and users try to comprehend how smart contracts work and what a blockchain is, teams of developers keep changing goals, resetting roadmaps and updating proposals.
The competition to come up with the best crypto asset has also sparked rifts that lead to forks. Bitcoin itself has been forked to create new cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV and Bitcoin Gold, etc.
CØ₿RA, the co-owner of Bitcoin.org and the popular forum Bitcointalk.org, calls the quarreling “culture rot.” He said:
Bitcoin maximalism has caused a general culture rot in the cryptocurrency community. Before maximalism people would see an interesting project and say ‘oh, cool’ and move on, now it’s become a religion to scream shitcoin and scam from the rooftops, even at legit projects.
In turn this makes the communities of various altcoins hostile to Bitcoin, since they see what *they* wrongly perceive as the Bitcoin community hating on them. Instead of everyone working together to succeed, we all shit on each other.
Even if Bitcoin completely fails, and something like Zcash or Grin or even Dogecoin succeeds and takes over the world, that’s already a *much* more free and open world than the pre-Bitcoin era.
Let’s also not forget that many people somehow jump into altcoins as their first exposure to crypto, and a lot eventually then migrate to Bitcoin. I guarantee you a lot more migrated back when there was less hostility between projects.
Someone who jumps into Bitcoin Cash as their first investment now is going to get even more entrenched and closed minded once they’re exposed to constant ridicule and flame wars. Sadly most of these maximalists would rather everything fail if Bitcoin doesn’t succeed.
Bitcoin supporter Trace Mayer stated that several altcoins can perform certain functions better than Bitcoin. She said:
Bitcoin doesn’t need to satisfy all the needs for all the people. Sometimes you want a knife. Sometimes you want a fork. Sometimes you want both of them together. So we have to keep an open mind.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD: Further drop likely amid lack of healthy support levels
BTC/USD fell from $7,176 to $6,945.85 this Thursday, dropping below $7,000 in the process. However, it looks like a further fall can be expected since the daily confluence detector shows a lack of any respectable support levels.
What are the two crypto laws being proposed by the US Congress?
One of the proposals is aimed at preventing big tech companies from operating like financial institutions. The second proposal will make all the laws that are applicable to stocks and bonds apply to stablecoins like Libra, as well.
ETH/USD fails to break above the SMA 20 curve
ETH/USD dropped from $130.55 to $127.65 as the price failed to break past the resistance provided by the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve. The 20-day Bollinger Band has narrowed, hinting at decreasing price volatility.
XMR/USD goes up 3.30% in the early hours of Friday
XMR/USD went up from $45.50 to $47, charting a 3.30% increase in the early hours of Friday. Currently, the bulls are negotiating with the resistance at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 20) curve.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.