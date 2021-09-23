The site has fallen victim to another attack, this time by a claim it will double sent funds.
Bitcoin.org appears to have fallen victim to a giveaway scam.
Visitors to the site are greeted with a pop-up message inviting them to send money to a bitcoin wallet. The funds will be doubled and sent back. The message claims it is because the Bitcoin Foundation is “giving back to the community.”
The message says only the first 10,000 users can take advantage of the offer. The message includes a QR code for the wallet as well as its address. All other site functionality is currently limited as users are not able to skirt or ignore the message
These messages are associated with giveaway scams; these schemes give false promises of doubling one’s funds after sending an initial amount to a wallet address via QR code. Victims, in fact, receive nothing in return and lose the crypto they sent.
CoinDesk has confirmed the messaging.
Bitcoin.org is an open-source project that aims to support Bitcoin development.
While it isn’t affiliated with the Bitcoin Foundation, it is often the first result on search engines when looking for “bitcoin.”
The giveaway scam’s address has received over $17,700 in small transactions as of the time of writing, according to bitcoin explorer blockchain.com.
In June, U.K. courts ordered the site to stop hosting the Bitcoin whitepaper over copyright infringement.
Just days later, the site was hit with a massive denial of service attack.
