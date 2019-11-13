Bitcoin will be pushed to heights of $250,000 by 2023 by Lightning Network says Tim Draper

Tim Draper, the pro-cryptocurrency venture capitalist is predicting Bitcoin at $250,000 by 2023.

The innovations such as the Lightning Network would be key in propelling the Bitcoin price higher.

Closely followed crypto-enthusiast, Tim Draper, he believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth millions of dollars after 2022 as payment processors allow easier transactions, Tim Draper has forecast.

Draper was speaking during a Q&A session at the Malta AI & Blockchain Summit recently and detailed that the innovations such as the Lightning Network would be key in propelling the Bitcoin price higher.

He said: