Trading Bitcoin is all about BIG levels and volume. most traders only use technicals in these markets and that is a massive mistake. The edge here comes when you know big volume is jumping in.
Monitoring volume is not easy but I've noticed that in the past weeks, after the market closes, big volume jumps in. Here is where I get my edge.
Right now BTC is catching a massive bid and is up more than 2% from today's lows, all of this after hours, and I'm ready to ump in!
Watch this video to understand my thought process
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Solana price eyes a return to $120 as confidence in SOL fades
Solana price continues to face some strong technically and fundamentally bearish scenarios. In addition, concerns about Solana’s network stability and scalability remain. Those concerns continue to weigh in on the bearish price action ahead.
MATIC on the march to $3 but must hold this support zone or face strong selling pressure
MATIC price action has fallen below the rising wedge for the second time in January; the first occurrence was on January 8. The Kijun-Sen is the final support zone, and if it fails, MATIC could drop 20%. The recent fundamentals are bullish.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market seems ready to rally
Bitcoin price continues to sit on top of the neckline of a head-and-shoulders pattern, generating anxiety amongst bulls and bears alike. Ethereum price is testing the daily Tenkan-Sen as a support zone that could turn into a higher low.
Dogecoin liquidity deepens as DOGE goes live on Thorchain
Thorchain announced earlier today that the Dogecoin liquidity pool is live on the decentralized liquidity network. As on-chain activity would increase, the deep liquidity fuels a bullish narrative for Dogecoin price.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.