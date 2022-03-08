BTC is holding at $38K for the second day in a row, remaining 12% below the levels it reached a week earlier. Ethereum lost 1.3% over the past day, other leading altcoins from the top ten are moving in the range between +1% (BNB) to -4% (XRP).
According to CoinMarketCap, the total capitalization of the crypto market decreased by 0.2% over the day, to $1.71 trillion. The Bitcoin Dominance Index added 0.1% to 42.4%.
The Fear and Greed Cryptocurrency Index lost 2 points to 21 in a day and remains in a state of “extreme fear”.
Bitcoin has started this week with a drawdown along with a decline in all risky assets on reports of intensified hostilities in Ukraine. In the middle of the day, BTC managed to turn against the tide, winning back the initial failure, despite the decline in stock indices.
The FxPro Analyst Team mentioned that ver the weekend, the US discussed the possibility of a ban on Russian oil imports, which could lead to a jump in energy prices and slow economic growth.
Big players are piling up USDT during the decline of bitcoin in order to probably buy the first cryptocurrency at a lower price, according to Santiment. Including, according to Whale Alert, a wallet with 407 BTC “woke up”, which has not been active since 2013. It may well expect big deals from him in the near future.
One of the founders of Apple, Steve Wozniak, said that most crypto assets are robbery and fraud. However, he has always admired bitcoin and called it in 2020 a “unique mathematical marvel”, but specified that he wasn't planning to invest in BTC.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price to collapse to $0.09 despite recent rebound
Dogecoin price is currently down more than 13% from the March 1, 2022 high of $0.139 and 44% down from the 2022 high of $0.215. Buying pressure remains vacant as sellers slowly bleed DOGE lower and lower. DOGE continues to slide steadily south.
XRP price confirms strong short signal but bears fail to follow through
XRP price action shows a confirmed Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout on the daily chart. However, bears failed to follow through, which may be due to some stubborn bullish pressure preventing a move lower. As a result, bullish conviction is now being tested.
Ethereum price flirts with a downswing to $2,300
Ethereum price action is now at the most bearish since December 13, 2021. If bears confirm the current breakout, sub $2,000 price levels are imminent. Ethereum price confirmed and Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout on Friday with a close below the Ichimoku Cloud.
FTX Token price drops despite new license to expand to Europe
FTX announced its expansion plans after receiving approval from regulators in Cyprus. The exchange has plans to offer products to European clients across the economic area. The exchange’s native token FTX suffered a price drop despite the latest announcement.
Bitcoin: Bull run to flourish unhinged beyond $52,000
Bitcoin price is hovering between a weekly supply and a daily demand zone, leading to a bracketed movement. The recent run-up fell short of retesting the upper boundary and is currently correcting to find a stable support level.