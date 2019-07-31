Bitcoin trails EOS and Tron in latest Chinese blockchain rankings

Bitcoin ranked in the eleventh spot with 103 points.

EOS outclasses Ethereum to scoop the first position.

CCID releases the ranking results every two months.

The bi-monthly blockchain rankings by the CCID Research Institute of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China places Bitcoin in eleventh places. The ranking at the moment takes into account 37 cryptocurrency projects. CCID has been releasing the ranking results since 2018.

There are three categories that are considered by the CCID, ranging from ‘basic tech,’ ‘applicability’ and ‘creativity.” All the categories combine to form a ‘total value index.’

The new rankings remain largely unchanged with EOS leading with 153.1 points while Bitcoin ranked eleventh with 103 points. Ethereum comes second with 148.6 points while Tron took the third position. The fourth and fifth positions went to NULS and GXchain respectively.

The rankings still spark discussions as the CCID is seen to be favoring Chinese blockchain projects. For instance, Tron still managed to take third place in spite of allegations that the founder Justin Sun is under Chinese authorities’ investigation.

