Bitcoin (BTC) stayed $1,000 lower on May 19 after a grim trading session on Wall Street the day before put pay to further upside.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Musk blasts ESG “scam” after S&P 500 exit
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $29,000 at the time of writing, having bounced at $28,600 on Bitstamp.
The pair had declined in step with United States equities, with the S&P 500 particularly in focus as it set its largest intraday decline since June 2020.
Drama over Tesla, which was removed from the index amid ongoing controversy, fuelled the poor performance.
The firm’s CEO, Elon Musk, publicly rebuked those behind the decision, which appeared tied to adherence to so-called environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.
“ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors,” part of a Twitter response read.
Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of investment giant Ark Invest, called the decision to exclude Tesla “ridiculous” and “not worthy of any other response.”
As counter-inflation measures begin to bite, the outlook for risk assets was at best one of “consolidation” in the months ahead, some argued.
Popular trading account CredibleCrypto agreed that Bitcoin was copying behavior exhibited by the S&P 500 during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.
While bond markets could notionally benefit from financial tightening by central banks worldwide, little faith remained in their investment premise among pro-Bitcoin sources.
Analyst Dylan LeClair, highlighting readings from Vanguard’s Total Bond Market exchange-traded fund (ETF), called it the “global everything bubble collapsing in real time.”
“It’s going to get crazier,” he added on the day.
Outside crypto, as Cointelegraph recently reported, markets commentator Holger Zschaepitz frequently refers to the situation as the “biggest bond bubble in 800 years.”
Concerns remain over fresh Bitcoin macro low
Returning to shorter timeframes for Bitcoin, the prognosis remained focused on potential moves above $30,000 before a deeper correction sets in.
“Probably some momentum towards $29.7K possible. Question whether we can hold $29.3K for continuation, but overall I’m still expecting a HL to be happening on Bitcoin in which we continue towards $32.8K/$34K,” Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe told Twitter followers overnight.
Fellow trader Crypto Tony, meanwhile, reiterated his thesis that BTC/USD did not in fact bottom during last week’s tip to $23,800 and that a more substantial “capitulation” was due.
An additional post described the day’s BTC price action so far as being in “no man's land.”
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Is Do Kwon going to get arrested after Terra's LUNA price collapse?
The collapse of Terra's LUNA price and algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) has sparked outrage in the crypto community. Institutions and retail investors suffered significant losses when $40 billion in LUNA and UST’s market value was destroyed within a week.
If you haven’t sold yet, XRP will give you another chance before it dumps to $0.19
XRP price is in a rut as it followed Bitcoin and other altcoins into a crash after the LUNA-UST debacle. Ripple, on the other hand, is relentlessly fighting against the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) allegations and to prove that XRP token is not a security.
How this fakeout could trigger ApeCoin price to rally 60%
ApeCoin price is preparing for an upswing but the recent breakdown has caused many buyers to go to the sidelines. The breakdown from a bullish pattern, however, could be a tactic used by smart money to collect liquidity before an explosive ascent.
How to catch the next trade setup for Crypto.com price
Crypto.com price faces a decisive moment as it trades under a significant barrier for roughly a week. The bullish outlook and a recovery rally is dependent on the fact that CRO manages to overcome this hurdle.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.