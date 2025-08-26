- Bitcoin could surge to $1.3 million by 2035, according to a Bitwise report on Monday.
- The firm's analysts estimate that Bitcoin will see annualized returns of 28% over the next decade.
- Bitwise claims the biggest driver for Bitcoin's growth is its rising institutional demand and inelastic supply.
Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to become the best-performing institutional asset over the next decade, reaching a price of $1.3 million by 2035, according to a Bitwise report on Monday.
Bitcoin to grow by 28% annually over the next decade
In a report on Monday, asset manager Bitwise projects a decade of strong growth for Bitcoin, estimating it could emerge as the best-performing institutional asset, with a record price of $1.3 million by 2035.
The firm expects Bitcoin to deliver a 28.3% compound annual growth rate during the period, outpacing expectations for traditional assets such as stocks, bonds, and gold.
Bitwise analysts led by Matt Hougan highlighted three major factors responsible for Bitcoin's price growth.
The first is Bitcoin's growing status as an institutional asset, with larger investors expected to pour in capital over the next decade. The analysts projected that institutional investors, who reportedly control $100 trillion in total assets, will move up to 5% of that capital into Bitcoin over the next decade, "meaning they will need to buy $1 trillion to $5 trillion of Bitcoin."
The increasing institutional demand for hard-asset exposure as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement could fuel the narrative, the report states.
Bitwise also highlighted Bitcoin's inelastic supply as a major catalyst for price appreciation, adding that its supply hard cap remains constant, regardless of demand, unlike gold or other top commodities.
"The collision of large institutional demand with limited, inelastic supply provides a simple economics-driven rationale for our thesis," Bitwise added.
The analysts further projected that major economies, including the US, will continue to accumulate debt, while the US Dollar's role as the dominant reserve currency will see a further decline.
Against this backdrop, they expect Bitcoin to solidify its position as an alternative asset and eventually rival gold as the hard asset of choice for central banks.
"Because Bitcoin is more functional in certain ways than gold (easier to store, transport, and authenticate), it may compete with gold over time as one of the preferred hard assets held by central banks and governments.
Bitwise argued that Bitcoin's traditional four-year cycle, once closely tied to halving events, is losing significance as institutional investors reshape the market. The firm expressed that the growth of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), combined with the impact of BTC treasury companies, could offset the four-year trend.
"The four-year cycle is dead. Bitcoin is no longer a retail-driven market," the report noted.
The analysts further projected that Bitcoin will maintain a low long-term correlation with stocks and bonds over the next decade. They cited factors including differences in market drivers as reasons for their estimates.
"While stocks and bonds are driven by economic growth, tax rates, geopolitical developments, and technological progress, Bitcoin is driven by adoption rates, regulatory advances, and worries about fiat debasement, among other factors," the report notes.
Bitwise analysts also highlighted several risks associated with Bitcoin, including its limited track record, less developed crypto regulatory frameworks, technological risks from advancements in quantum computing, and macroeconomic factors, among others.
Bitcoin is trading at $111,600 at the time of publication, up 1% over the past 24 hours.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market liquidations surge to $935M as Fartcoin, OKB, and CRV plunge
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), OKB (OKB), and Curve DAO (CRV) emerge as frontrunners in the declining market trend, with double-digit losses over the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency market has incurred $935.44 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours, as Bitcoin drops below $110,000 and Ethereum slipped below $4,500 on Monday.
Avalanche Price Forecast: Grayscale files SEC registration for Avalanche Trust
Avalanche (AVAX) price hovers above its key level at $22.53 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after falling over 9% the previous day. Market participants digest Grayscale Investments’ move to file an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for the launch of the Grayscale Avalanche Trust on Monday.
B Strategy unveils $1 billion BNB treasury plan with YZi Labs support
BNB saw a 2% decline on Monday despite B Strategy's plan to launch a $1 billion BNB treasury, with support from YZi Labs. B Strategy disclosed plans to establish a BNB treasury via a US-listed company with up to $1 billion in initial investment.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH plunges 8% amid strong accumulation from BitMine and Bitcoin whales
Ethereum (ETH) fell by 8% on Monday as BitMine (BMNR) and Bitcoin (BTC) whales increased their accumulation of the leading altcoin. Ethereum treasury firm BitMine Immersion extended its lead as the largest corporate treasury of the top altcoin after acquiring 190,500 ETH last week, per a statement on Monday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.