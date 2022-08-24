Cryptocurrency Bitcoin: The Bearish Elliott Wave Count Today.
Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels. Price Prediction Today - TradingLounge.
Bitcoin Headline News: Bitcoin likely to touch and bounce off 20,000.
Crypto Market Summary Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Comparing Bitcoin to the bearish Nasdaq Elliott Wave count, which would eventually see Bitcoin at 15,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Will look to short Wave B / 2.
