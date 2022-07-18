Bitcoin USD price, analysis (live) charts, news videos. Learn about BTC Elliott Wave bitcoin cryptocurrency, crypto trading.
Bitcoin Headline News Today:Bitcoin has a bearish and larger bear market correctie rally.
Crypto Market Summary Elliott Wave Analysis : Today I take a look at the bearish and bullish wave count, the bullish count is a larger corrective wave count.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Wave i) still in progress. Short Wave ii) rally Or look for the long trade above the 61.8%.
