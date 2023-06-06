Bitcoin BTC/USD Summary The 61.8% retracement level is around the 24,000, that said the 25,000 is the larger price point (Medium Level) and we can expect the price to swing above and below this level and could take about 4 or 5 days to bottom into Wave ii) low. Elliott Wave 4) of iii of (c) of ii). Strategies: Once Wave (c) of ii) is completed, we simply need to wait and observe the first impulse wave upwards as part of the next long trade setup using the abc at a level as the trade setup.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
