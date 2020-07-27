Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD touches $10,974 and it’s on the verge of cracking $11,000

BTC/USD is up 10% in the last 24 hours after a massive breakout after the $10,000 level was cracked.

Bitcoin looks unstoppable now with very little resistance towards its all-time high.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,900 and eying up $11,000 seeing a significant increase in trading volume and overall interest. The daily RSI is of course, overextended but it will not stop the bulls as the momentum is simply too strong.

BTC/USD daily chart

Obviously, the daily chart is now extremely bullish after Bitcoin managed to climb above all resistance levels established in 2020. There aren’t many resistance points until $12,300 now but some indicators might slow down the buyers.