Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD touches $10,974 and it’s on the verge of cracking $11,000

- BTC/USD is up 10% in the last 24 hours after a massive breakout after the $10,000 level was cracked.
- Bitcoin looks unstoppable now with very little resistance towards its all-time high.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,900 and eying up $11,000 seeing a significant increase in trading volume and overall interest. The daily RSI is of course, overextended but it will not stop the bulls as the momentum is simply too strong.
BTC/USD daily chart
Obviously, the daily chart is now extremely bullish after Bitcoin managed to climb above all resistance levels established in 2020. There aren’t many resistance points until $12,300 now but some indicators might slow down the buyers.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
