BTC/USD had a slightly bullish start to the day as the price went up from $6,741.39 to $6,742.50 . This followed a bearish Friday, where it dropped from $6,803.55. As per the daily confluence detector, there are no strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is only one healthy support level of note at $6,615. This level has the one-day SMA 5 and one-day Previous Low.

