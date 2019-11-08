Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD fresh selling pressure as price firmly smashes $9000

  • Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 4% in the second half of the session. 
  • Near-term price action has smashed out from a bearish flag structure. 
  • BTC/USD is subject to further downside pressure should critical support of $900 be given up

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price is testing critical weekly support to the downside seen at the $9000 price mark, which the bears are at present in control of driving deeper below.

BTC/USD daily chart

Daily price action is lost much upside momentum, following failure to break down supply at $9500. 

BTC/USD 15-minute chart

Spot rate:                   8,993.28

Relative change:       -2.25%

High:                          9,247.27

Low:                           8714.48

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 8810.74
Today Daily Change -389.82
Today Daily Change % -4.24
Today daily open 9200.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 8714.13
Daily SMA50 8691.86
Daily SMA100 9588.18
Daily SMA200 9111.1
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 9373.46
Previous Daily Low 9081.6
Previous Weekly High 9938.64
Previous Weekly Low 8964.78
Previous Monthly High 10484.7
Previous Monthly Low 7300.54
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 9193.09
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 9261.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 9063.62
Daily Pivot Point S2 8926.68
Daily Pivot Point S3 8771.75
Daily Pivot Point R1 9355.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 9510.4
Daily Pivot Point R3 9647.34

 

 

BTC/USD fresh selling pressure as price firmly smashes $9000

