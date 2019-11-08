Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD fresh selling pressure as price firmly smashes $9000

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 4% in the second half of the session.

Near-term price action has smashed out from a bearish flag structure.

BTC/USD is subject to further downside pressure should critical support of $900 be given up.

BTC/USD weekly chart

The price is testing critical weekly support to the downside seen at the $9000 price mark, which the bears are at present in control of driving deeper below.

BTC/USD daily chart

Daily price action is lost much upside momentum, following failure to break down supply at $9500.

BTC/USD 15-minute chart

Spot rate: 8,993.28

Relative change: -2.25%

High: 9,247.27

Low: 8714.48