Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls are making a big step towards breakout

  • Bitcoin price in the session on Friday is trading with gains of some 3.05%.
  • The price has been on a decent recovery, after bottoming out late August down at $9500.
  • BTC/USD price action is moving within a narrowing triangular structure, moving closer towards a breakout. 
  • The bulls must break down supply running from $10,500-11,000 range. 

 

Spot rate:                  

Relative change:      +0.50%

High:                         10,910.58

Low:                          10,564.61

BTC/USD

Overview
Today last price 10916.36
Today Daily Change 340.43
Today Daily Change % 3.22
Today daily open 10575.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10201.01
Daily SMA50 10439.09
Daily SMA100 10191.8
Daily SMA200 7663.9
Levels
Previous Daily High 10663.35
Previous Daily Low 10459.79
Previous Weekly High 10668.08
Previous Weekly Low 9321.06
Previous Monthly High 12325.08
Previous Monthly Low 9321.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 10537.55
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 10585.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 10469.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 10362.79
Daily Pivot Point S3 10265.79
Daily Pivot Point R1 10672.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 10769.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 10876.49

 

BTC/USD daily chart

  • Price action is narrowing within a large triangular structure, subject to a breakout. 

BTC/USD 60-minute chart

  • Near-term price action has smashed out from a bullish pennant structure, inviting another wave of buying. 

 

