Bitcoin technical analysis: BTC/USD bulls are making a big step towards breakout

- Bitcoin price in the session on Friday is trading with gains of some 3.05%.
- The price has been on a decent recovery, after bottoming out late August down at $9500.
- BTC/USD price action is moving within a narrowing triangular structure, moving closer towards a breakout.
- The bulls must break down supply running from $10,500-11,000 range.
Spot rate:
Relative change: +0.50%
High: 10,910.58
Low: 10,564.61
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|10916.36
|Today Daily Change
|340.43
|Today Daily Change %
|3.22
|Today daily open
|10575.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10201.01
|Daily SMA50
|10439.09
|Daily SMA100
|10191.8
|Daily SMA200
|7663.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10663.35
|Previous Daily Low
|10459.79
|Previous Weekly High
|10668.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|9321.06
|Previous Monthly High
|12325.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|9321.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10537.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10585.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10469.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10362.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10265.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10672.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10769.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10876.49
BTC/USD daily chart
- Price action is narrowing within a large triangular structure, subject to a breakout.
BTC/USD 60-minute chart
- Near-term price action has smashed out from a bullish pennant structure, inviting another wave of buying.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
