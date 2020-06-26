Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD almost slipping below $9,000 as selling pressure keeps mounting

BTC/USD touched $9,028 but was able to bounce back to $9,134.

Bears are slowly taking over while bulls are trying to defend the crucial $9,000 support level.

The daily uptrend of Bitcoin was lost after $9,160 was broken on June 25. Bears are seeing continuation and targeting $9,000 next. The 12-EMA and the 26-EMA have crossed bearishly for the first time since February 26.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart, although in a downtrend, could easily shift in favor of the bulls. The last low is established at $8,988 and buyers have defended $9,028 setting a higher low which could turn into a 4-hour uptrend if they can climb above $9,337.

Before that, bulls need to crack the 12-EMA at $9,231 and the 26-EMA at $9,309. After that point, there isn’t really a lot of resistance towards $9,750.

BTC/USD technical levels