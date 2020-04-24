Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bears kick in as soon as BTC/USD crosses $7,500

BTC/USD is hugging along the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band in the daily chart.

The RSI in the 4-hour chart has dipped into the overbought zone, indicating short-term correction.

BTC/USD daily chart

BTC/USD went down from $7,493.34 to $7,491.50 in the early hours of Friday, as the bears kicked in as soon as the price crossed the $7,500 mark.BTC/USD is hugging along the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. This Thursday, the price shot up from $7,137.50, spiking above the triangle formation in the process. The bulls will need to overcome resistance at $7,800 and the SMA 200. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart shows that price failed at the $7,537.20 resistance level after spiking from $7,138.53 to $7,537.20. After encountering strong resistance, the 4-hour price had three straight red sessions. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 to chart a bullish cross. The Elliott Oscillator has gone up from -200.69 to 338.50 over the last 13 sessions. The RSI indicator is hovering along the edge of the overbought zone.

Key levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 7493.28 Today Daily Change -0.63 Today Daily Change % -0.01 Today daily open 7493.91 Trends Daily SMA20 7037.81 Daily SMA50 6781.72 Daily SMA100 8037.39 Daily SMA200 7977.76 Levels Previous Daily High 7765.01 Previous Daily Low 7032.13 Previous Weekly High 7216.69 Previous Weekly Low 6466.49 Previous Monthly High 9215.51 Previous Monthly Low 3886.49 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 7485.05 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 7312.09 Daily Pivot Point S1 7095.69 Daily Pivot Point S2 6697.47 Daily Pivot Point S3 6362.81 Daily Pivot Point R1 7828.57 Daily Pivot Point R2 8163.23 Daily Pivot Point R3 8561.45



