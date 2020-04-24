Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bears kick in as soon as BTC/USD crosses $7,500

- BTC/USD is hugging along the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band in the daily chart.
- The RSI in the 4-hour chart has dipped into the overbought zone, indicating short-term correction.
BTC/USD daily chart
BTC/USD went down from $7,493.34 to $7,491.50 in the early hours of Friday, as the bears kicked in as soon as the price crossed the $7,500 mark.BTC/USD is hugging along the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. This Thursday, the price shot up from $7,137.50, spiking above the triangle formation in the process. The bulls will need to overcome resistance at $7,800 and the SMA 200. The Elliott Oscillator has had two straight green sessions.
BTC/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart shows that price failed at the $7,537.20 resistance level after spiking from $7,138.53 to $7,537.20. After encountering strong resistance, the 4-hour price had three straight red sessions. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 to chart a bullish cross. The Elliott Oscillator has gone up from -200.69 to 338.50 over the last 13 sessions. The RSI indicator is hovering along the edge of the overbought zone.
Key levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|7493.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|7493.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7037.81
|Daily SMA50
|6781.72
|Daily SMA100
|8037.39
|Daily SMA200
|7977.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7765.01
|Previous Daily Low
|7032.13
|Previous Weekly High
|7216.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|6466.49
|Previous Monthly High
|9215.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|3886.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7485.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7312.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7095.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6697.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6362.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7828.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|8163.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|8561.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
