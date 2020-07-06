Bitcoin SV Technical Analysis: BSV/USD eying up $200 after a massive 22% price boost

- BSV/USD peaked at $197.16 in the last 24 hours only three dollars shy of $200.
- BSV has blasted through several resistance levels and has created a daily uptrend.
Bitcoin SV is making a comeback after a ridiculous 22% breakout almost hitting $200 for the first time since June 11. Of course, BSV is currently inside a daily uptrend and above the 12-EMA and the 26-EMA.
BSV/USD daily chart
The next step for BSV will be to crack $200. Besides the psychological level, bulls are only facing resistance at $210, $218.71, and $228.54. If they can manage to climb above all the three levels, the path towards $260 and $300 is basically guaranteed as there are no significant resistance levels in the way.
BSV/USD 4-hour chart
Unfortunately, the breakout happened really quickly, and we still need to assess whether the move was caused by a big whale or if it’s organic.
