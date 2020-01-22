Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: BSV/USD continues to surge up, $350 in sight once again

BSV/USD went up from $250 to $316 over the last four days.

BSV/USD has already charted the golden cross pattern in the daily chart.

Craig Wright revealed that he has gained control over his Bitcoin holdings.

BSV/USD daily chart

BSV/USD is well on its way to charting a fourth straight bullish day. Over the last four days, the price spiked from $250 to $316, which is a 26.4% increase in price. The bulls will definitely aim to re-enter the $350-level. The 20-day Bollinger band has widened enough for BSV/USD to go up to the $400-region without being overpriced. The increase in price seems to be purely news-driven. Bitcoin SV’s Craig Wright who has been fighting for custody over his Bitcoin holdings against the estate of his deceased partner, Dave Kleiman.

Wright recently informed the United States District Court of the Southern District of Florida that he has gained control of the private key needed to unlock the encrypted that contains a full list of his Bitcoin holdings. Wright told Cointelgraph: