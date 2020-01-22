Bitcoin SV Price Analysis: BSV/USD continues to surge up, $350 in sight once again

- BSV/USD went up from $250 to $316 over the last four days.
- BSV/USD has already charted the golden cross pattern in the daily chart.
- Craig Wright revealed that he has gained control over his Bitcoin holdings.
BSV/USD daily chart
BSV/USD is well on its way to charting a fourth straight bullish day. Over the last four days, the price spiked from $250 to $316, which is a 26.4% increase in price. The bulls will definitely aim to re-enter the $350-level. The 20-day Bollinger band has widened enough for BSV/USD to go up to the $400-region without being overpriced. The increase in price seems to be purely news-driven. Bitcoin SV’s Craig Wright who has been fighting for custody over his Bitcoin holdings against the estate of his deceased partner, Dave Kleiman.
Wright recently informed the United States District Court of the Southern District of Florida that he has gained control of the private key needed to unlock the encrypted that contains a full list of his Bitcoin holdings. Wright told Cointelgraph:
I’m 99.9999 and a few more 9s percent certain that I will be taking control of my BTC and whatever else.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD faces resistance at $8,780
BTC/USD continued to go up following a bullish Tuesday, wherein the asset went up from $8,624 to $8,724. Presently, it is priced at $8,630. The daily confluence detector shows that there is a strong resistance level at $8,780.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD rises from a key pennant pattern
Litecoin appears to have stalled marginally under the $60 key resistance zone. The daily cryptocurrencies rates show that LTC is facing growing bearish pressure. The price is dancing at $57.5 after ...
DASH/USD gigantic leaps subside, bulls deal with $110 critical resistance
Dash massive 75% gain last week saw the crypto break pass key resistance zones including $100 and $110. The bullish momentum pushed forcefully towards the next hurdle at $120. However, the bearish pressure at $115 did not allow further ...
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD consolidates below $170
ETH/USD bears have taken control in the early hours of Wednesday, following a bullish Tuesday where the price went up from $166.75 to $169.45. Currently, the asset is priced around $169 and is hovering above the SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls piggy-back on altcoins rally
This week was marked by a strong altcoins rally on the cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Dash experienced the sharpest price increase over 100% in recent seven days...