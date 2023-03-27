Market picture
Bitcoin is down 1.3% over the past week, finishing around $27,800. Ethereum lost 2.7% to $1760. Other leading altcoins from the top 10 showed mixed dynamics: from a decline of 8.2% (Polkadot) to a growth of 13.6% (XRP).
Total crypto market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, fell 1.4% to $1.16 trillion over the week.
Bitcoin had updated 9-month highs to around $28,900 but corrected in the second half of the week.
As a result of another recalculation, bitcoin's mining difficulty rose by 7.56%. The figure renewed its all-time high at 46.84 T. The average hash rate was 335.23 EH/s. Correlated metrics have increased by more than 30% since the beginning of the year.
News background
Tether technical director Paolo Ardoino said the company has about $1.6 billion in excess reserves to support its stablecoin USDT. In his view, amid the banking crisis and global economic uncertainty, bitcoin may well surpass its previous record high of $68,000.
The Fed's board of directors has once again rejected Custodia Bank's application for membership, indicating that the bank's business model does not meet the goals set out in the Federal Reserve Act.
JPMorgan bank said the US banking crisis has opened up opportunities to increase market share for some crypto exchanges by offering banking services to cryptocurrency firms and investors.
German securities processing giant Deutsche Wertpapier Service Bank AG (dwpbank), which manages 5.3 million customer accounts for various banks, has launched wpNex, a bitcoin trading platform.
Nasdaq, the operator of the stock exchange of the same name, has announced plans to launch cryptocurrency storage services by the end of the second quarter of 2023.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum whales turn bullish with Shanghai upgrade less than a month away
Ethereum (ETH) whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH have been scooping up the altcoin consistently for a week. With the countdown to the Shanghai upgrade and the ETH token unlock event, there is a spike in Ethereum demand among retail investors.
Ripple price to close the week with a bang as next week will be crucial for another 20% profit
Ripple price is closing this week with very profitable numbers, even if a fade is ongoing. The fade occurred after bulls received a firm rejection at $0.50 and have been trading lower from that level since. If bulls can keep their hands on this momentum and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not overbought, at least some 20% profit is being prepared for next week.
Will Cardano price advance as analysts call it one of the favorite altcoins next to EOS and COLT to pop?
Cardano (ADA) price is making the cut and has been shortlisted by several analysts that have put ADA in their top altcoin, primed to explode to the upside soon. ADA is flirting with a second week of gains and could recover its attempt to hit $0.415 as a crucial level for any further uptrend or downtrend.
Is the new partnering-up strategy the right way for Vechain price to avoid a 30% correction?
Vechain (VET) price had a busy week as several new partnerships were announced. Next to integrating with Dappradar to promote cross-chain visibility, the partnership with Boston Consulting Group might be the one that draws the most attention. Vechain price though is not taking this news in a good way and rather is at risk of tanking further.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.