Market picture
Over the past 24 hours, the crypto market capitalisation rose 1.4% to $1.18 trillion.
On Tuesday, Bitcoin recovered to $28.6K, over half of the previous day’s decline. Cryptocurrencies and gold gained momentum on the re-emerging woes of regional banks. This time it was PacWest Bancorp, Western Alliance and Metropolitan. However, we also note that the price stabilised before this news, suggesting that the selling momentum has subsided.
Bitcoin has steadily moved back above its 50-day moving average, proving that the break below was false. The upcoming Fed rate decision promises to increase volatility later in the day. A consolidation above $29.3K (the start of the sell-off) or a break below $28.2K (the 50-day moving average) could signal that the market has decided on a direction for the next few days or weeks.
News background
According to CoinShares, investments in crypto funds fell by $72 million last week, continuing outflows for the second week. Bitcoin investments decreased by $46 million and Ethereum by $19 million (the largest outflow since September 2022).
Bitcoin transaction volume reached an all-time high established in December 2017 amid a surge in activity related to the Ordinals project, enabling the NFTs issuance on the BTC blockchain.
The main factor behind the suspension of the Bitcoin rally was the sell orders of “new investors” near $30K, Glassnode noted. Unconfirmed rumours of sales by Mt. Gox customers, the US government, and the revival of “old” BTC only added to the volatility.
MicroStrategy posted a net profit of $461.2 million for the first quarter. The company increased its position in digital gold from 7,500 BTC to 140,000 BTC. “The conviction in our bitcoin strategy remains strong,” the press release said.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit final verdict likely on this date according to experts
The US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against payment giant Ripple is likely to end soon. Experts in the XRP community are speculating the date of the final verdict in the lawsuit and consider July 2 to 4 as the most likely dates for Judge Torres to announce her ruling.
Cardano price to suffer another setback as whales dump ADA, no bottom in sight
Cardano price has been on a steady downtrend in line with the overall market condition. Nevertheless, a closer look reveals that ADA has more to shed before any uptrend kick-starts.
Bitcoin metrics hit an all-time high ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision
Bitcoin network’s hashrate, a key mining metric that represents the amount of processing and computing power being given to BTC has climbed with a surge in Ordinals NFT usage.
Ethereum price primed for 20% gain as rally shows no sign of exhaustion
Ethereum (ETH) price sees bulls coming in and scooping up some ETH at a nice discount. From a purely technical point of view, the decline in Ethereum price action makes sense as it was overheated since the beginning of April and a cooldown was needed.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.