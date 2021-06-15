Bitcoin (BTC) approached resistance around $41,000 on Monday, which triggered some profit-taking. The month-long range is still in effect as short-term overbought signals limit upside moves. Initial support is seen around $36,000 which could stabilize a brief pull-back.
Bitcoin was trading around $40,000 at press time and is up about 2% over the past 24-hours.
-
The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart reached overbought levels on Sunday shortly after the near 6% price jump on Sunday.
-
The previous overbought signal on the RSI occurred on June 3 which preceded a near 20% sell-off towards the $30,000 support zone.
-
There is strong resistance at $41,000 which has capped upside moves over the past month.
-
However, the short-term trend is improving as the daily chart advances from oversold levels. This means the corrective phase from May has stabilized as traders await confirmation of a breakout or breakdown from the current range.
Bitcoin four-hour chart shows support and resistance levels with overbought RSI.
Source: TradingView
