After breaking out of an ascending triangle on September 14th, Bitcoin continues trending upwards. Its price appears to be marching towards the $11,300 target presented by this technical formation. Although multiple bearish signs have been popping up during the recent upswing, the buying pressure behind BTC continues increasing.
On Wednesday, September 16th, the rising demand for the flagship cryptocurrency was clear. Intelligence firm MicroStrategy doubled down on Bitcoin with the purchase of $175 million in this token. Even though the BTC in question may have been acquired via an OTC desk, prices quickly reacted to the spike in buy orders.
Bitcoin kicked off the day trading at a low of $10,783.36 and immediately began trending upwards, slicing through the $11,000 resistance level for the first time this month. The pioneer cryptocurrency saw its price rise by nearly 3% to make an intraday high of $11,099.95 around 16:00 UTC. Nonetheless, this hurdle was significant enough to reject BTC from advancing further.
The rejection was followed by a 1.43% downswing that saw Bitcoin retrace to $10,941.76 towards the end of the day. Regardless, BTC was able to jump back and close on Wednesday, September 16th, at $10,957.06. Investors were able to grasp a daily return of 1.61% due to the bullish price action.
Despite the substantial gains, the Tom Demark (TD) sequential indicator presented a sell signal on BTC's 1-day chart. If validated, the bellwether cryptocurrency could be bound for a bearish impulse before it continues trending upwards. One of the most significant support levels underneath Bitcoin sits around $10,600.
Ethereum Continues Consolidating Within Major Bearish Pattern
From a high time frame, such as the daily chart, Ethereum seems to be developing a bear flag. The downswing that took place at the beginning of September formed the flagpole while the ongoing consolidation period is forming the flag. Such a flag has developed in the form of an ascending parallel channel that has yet to be broken to add credibility to the bearish outlook.
Ether has been consolidating within the channel since September 5th. And on Wednesday, September 16th, prices appeared to have bounced from this technical formation's lower boundary. Ethereum opened Wednesday's trading session at $364 and quickly dropped to the bottom of the channel at $355.
This support level was strong enough to allow prices to rebound. What came next was a 5.17% upswing that allowed ETH to make an intraday high of $373.37. But this resistance level was able to hold, containing rising prices at bay.
Following the rejection, the smart contracts giant suffered a 2.54% correction. Ethereum went down to $363.89 only four hours before the daily close. A significant number of buy orders were triggered around this price level, allowing ETH to rebound. Ethereum ended Wednesday's trading session at $365.23 while the launch of one of the largest DeFi automatic market makers, Uniswap, was announced.
ETH provided investors with a little daily return of 0.32%. Nonetheless, a big jump was registered after Wednesday's trading session was over, which seems to have been fueled with speculation over the release of one billion UNI tokens.
A Bearish Impulse on the Horizon
Even though the top two cryptocurrencies by market capitalization appear to be trying to recover from the substantial losses incurred at the beginning of the month, several metrics point to a further decline. The TD sequential index estimates that Bitcoin is poised to correct for one to four daily candlesticks while the bear flag that Ethereum has formed estimates a 35% downswing. Given the appearance of these bearish formations, it is imperative to implement stop losses when trading BTC and ETH to avoid adverse market conditions
The above content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The trading of commodities, cryptocurrencies and currencies involves significant risk. Prices can fluctuate on any given day. Because of such price fluctuations, you may gain or lose the value of your assets at any given moment. A cryptocurrency/currency may be subject to large swings in value and may even become absolutely worthless. There is always an inherent risk that losses will occur as a result of buying, selling or trading anything on the market. Cryptocurrency trading has specific risks, which are not shared with other official currencies, goods or commodities in a market. Every user has to carefully assess whether his/her financial situation and tolerance for risk is suitable for buying/selling/trading cryptocurrency.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Risky games in the edge zone
The Bitcoin dominance chart has no margin for the lower price zone, so you don't have much choice if you want to avoid the disaster of breaking a bearish channel through the lower support.
BAND unstoppable breakdown eyes $5 for support
Band Protocol users become accustomed to declines since its listing on Coinbase. The token embraced an impressive rally following the listing, which saw it almost close in on the critical resistance at $18.
DigiByte, Flexacoin and Synthetix Rally in tandem with Bitcoin
It has been a challenging two weeks in the cryptocurrency market for both major and minor coins. Bitcoin tumbled to areas under $10,000 in September’s first week, pulling the entire market through bloodshed.
Uniswap launches UNI token, enjoys immediate Binance listing
Uniswap, the decentralized trading platform and a premier DeFi project, has launched its governance token – UNI. One billion coins will be released to the public over the next four years. The token allocation will look like this:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.