-
Bitcoin bounce from 400 pips above the only support for this week at the 500-day moving average at 39200/000 reaches as far as strong resistance at 44200/44400 with a high for the day exactly here.
-
Ripple retesting & holding the 500-day moving average at 7300/7250 although we overran as far as 6966. The bounce reached strong resistance at 8071/8200 with a high for the day exactly here.
-
Ethereum longs at mega important support at 3050/3000 work on the bounce to strong resistance at 3350/3400 for profit-taking.
Daily analysis
Bitcoin holding important support at the 500 day moving average at 39200/000 to hit strong resistance at 44200/44400. A high for the day here as we dip back to minor support at 42500 (& holding here too as I write) - below 42000 risks a retest of the 500 day moving average at 39600/400. A break below 39000 this time (I think it will happen eventually) is another important sell signal initially targeting 37800/750 & 36500/36000. Below 36000 can take prices as far as 31000.
A break above 44500 however targets 46500/47000, perhaps as far as very strong resistance at 48500/49000. Shorts need stops above 50000.
Ripple reached strong resistance at 8071/8200 & guess where the high for the day was? Minor support at 7750/7700 tested now as I write overnight. Further losses retest important support at 7350/7300. A break below this week's low at 6966 is the next sell signal initially targeting 6450/6400, perhaps as far as 5840/5800.
Holding minor support at 7750/00 allows a retest of strong resistance at 8071/8200. A break above 8300 is a short-term buy signal initially targeting 8600.
Ethereum longs at mega important support at 3050/3000 work o the bounce to strong resistance at 3350/3400 for profit-taking - a high for the day exactly here. A break higher however targets 3500/3550.
Important support at 3050/3000 - stop below 2900. However, a break lower is a very significant sell signal.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price is forming a bullish chart pattern that projects a 12% bounce toward $3,820. Only a slice above $3,398 would validate the optimistic forecast. A stiff hurdle may emerge at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,709.
Cardano price presents buy opportunity before ADA gears up for 40% ascent
Cardano price could tag lower levels before ADA bulls prepare to reverse the period of underperformance. The Ethereum killer could slide toward the January 10 low at $1.07 before falling toward the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $1.04.
Algorand price due for a 25% upswing as ALGO reveals a bullish setup
Algorand price has seen a considerable drop over the past 24 hours and shows that this bearish outlook might be coming to an end. As ALGO finds its footing at the current support level, investors can position themselves to maximize the gains that will follow.
Chainlink must return above this price level or LINK will fall back to $20
Chainlink price is facing difficulties moving above a significant resistance zone on the weekly chart. Failure to close above this resistance on the weekly chart could trigger a strong resumption of falling prices. Chainlink price behavior for the remainder of Jan will likely be decided this Friday.
BTC to revisit $52,000 after recent sell-off [Video]
Bitcoin price shows dual nature as it undergoes another sell-off albeit a relatively smaller one compared to the ones seen on December 4, 2021, and January 4. Ironically, the downswing presents a bullish opportunity as it sets the perfect stage for a move higher.