Hopes surrounding a potential U.S. Bitcoin ETF filing by investment giant BlackRock spurred a slight change in market movements early on Friday, fueling a bullish outlook among some traders.
On Thursday, CoinDesk reported that BlackRock planned to offer a Bitcoin ETF with crypto exchange Coinbase serving as custodian. This was confirmed later after a filing showed the company’s iShares fund management unit filed paperwork for the formation of a spot bitcoin (BTC) ETF.
“An estimated 20% of Americans have now owned bitcoin at some point. BlackRock’s proposed ETF potentially offers the other 80% an option that is altogether more familiar and accessible,” said Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks, in an email to CoinDesk. “BlackRock’s increasing engagement shows Bitcoin continues to be an asset of interest for some of the world’s largest financial institutions.”
Bitcoin quickly regained the $25,500 level early Friday, erasing losses from the past two days when it fell to as low as $24,860. The move provided some respite to major tokens such as Polygon Network’s MATIC and Cardano’s ADA, which jumped nominally to ease some losses from a two-day slide.
Dogecoin (DOGE) led gains among major tokens with a 4% move in the past 24 hours, with litecoin (LTC) gaining 3.3%.
As such, the market strength of bitcoin impacted shorts – or bets against – the asset with BTC-tracked futures seeing over $16 million in short liquidations in the past 24 hours. This figure was lesser-than-usual due to large declines in the past week, causing some traders to risk lesser capital than usual.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has previously rejected other attempts by fund managers at listing a spot bitcoin ETF, including those from Grayscale, VanEck, and WisdomTree.
However, the stature of BlackRock could make it difficult for the SEC to reject this application – which some say could fuel an outsized bitcoin rally if approved.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tezos price to potentially rebound from March lows as indicators exhibit a change in trend
Tezos price experienced a decline similar to most of the cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the month. However, while many altcoins are still painting red on the charts this week, XTZ steadied itself.
Litecoin price crashing by 24% in two weeks spooks investors into offloading their LTC
Litecoin price has had a rather unpleasant month, with the altcoin suffering losses throughout June. While most of the cryptocurrencies have been experiencing the same, LTC was expected to be the exception, given the altcoin has a major network development event coming up soon.
Aptos Price Forecast: Growing token adoption could break APT token's fall as buyer momentum grows
Aptos (APT) price has steadily descended since the beginning of the year amid growing volatility. Akin to the broader market, the token continues to suffer the brunt of a prolonged bear market and overall fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD).
Mark Cuban, John Reed Stark heated debate points to a crypto apocalypse
Mark Cuban and John Reed Stark engaged in a heated discussion on Twitter on June 15 concerning the current regulatory clampdown in the crypto industry.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies that outperformed Bitcoin, Ethereum this week
The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) crackdown on cryptocurrencies triggered a correction in the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum and several altcoins with large market capitalization.