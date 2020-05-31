Bitcoin rises for second straight month in May, fails to break above $10,000 after halving

- Bitcoin showed a mixed price reaction after halving on May 11th.
- BTC/USD remains on track to close second straight month higher.
After halving for the third time in 11 years on May 11th, Bitcoin's (BTC/USD) price rose nearly 14% in the next three days but lost its momentum before breaking above the critical $10,000 mark. During the third week of the month, the pair staged a correction and briefly dipped below $9,000.
Nevertheless, Bitcoin didn't have a difficult time reversing its direction and against and now looks to close the month around 10% higher near $9,500. Since the beginning of April, the pair is up nearly 45%.
Technical outlook
Looking at the daily chart, BTC/USD seems to be consolidating in a relatively wide range between $8,650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of March 13 - May 17 uptrend) and $10,000 (psychological level). The next decisive move is likely to come after the price successfully breaks out of this channel.
Ahead of $10,000, $9,700 (Saturday's daily closing level) and $9,8000 (static level) could be seen as interim resistances. On the downside, $9,300 (20-day SMA) and $9,000 (psychological level) could act as near-term support levels. Meanwhile, the daily RSI is also moving sideways a little above 50 to confirm the near-term neutral-outlook.
BTC/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
