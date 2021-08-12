ETC's first report on the industry also shows transaction volumes on Ethereum increased more than 2,000% in the second quarter to $777.1 billion, up from $36.1 billion a year before, the company said.

ETC Group, which in June launched the first bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) in the U.K., said the cryptocurrency generated an annualized $3 billion of revenue for miners in April.

