- A metric devised by a crypto analytics firm measures the amount of BTC that can be bought with the entire supply of Tether.
- Many experts dismiss the single whale theory, which suggested that one entity was the cause of the historic Bitcoin price surge.
Longhash, a crypto analytics firm, has announced that their researchers have calculated a metric called "Tether Purchasing Power." The metric provides details on the question of whether Tether (USDT) was used to manipulate the cryptocurrency markets. It helps in measuring the amount of BTC that could be bought with the entire Tether supply at any given time. The higher the ratio, the more likely it is for Tether to manipulate the crypto markets.
According to Longhash's data, Tether's purchasing power was the highest in the summer of 2017. It gradually declined towards the year-end. During the bear market in 2018, its purchasing power shot up in a significant manner. Longhash finds evidence to prove that Tether is manipulating Bitcoin to be lacking.
The researchers said:
This suggests that even if Tether were indeed manipulating the market, its ability to do so actually is strongest when the Bitcoin price falls. This contradicts the claim that Tether issuance drove the 2017 bull market. The supply of Tether actually failed to keep up during the height of the bull market.
Earlier, an academic paper named "Is Bitcoin Really Un-Tethered?" suggested that one single person or entity was allegedly the cause of Bitcoin's historic price surge in 2017. As per the paper, the Tether stablecoin and its issuer Bitfinex played an essential role in the alleged hoax. Having denied the allegations, Bitfinex called the publication a transparent attempt to use the semblance of academia for a mercenary money grab.” Several industry experts dismiss the single whale theory.
Juan Villaverde and Martin Weiss of Weiss Ratings agency told Cointelegraph in an interview:
There is abundant anecdotal evidence that throws great doubt on the one-large-player theory. For example, exchanges were swamped and not able to onboard new customers. Google searches for “Bitcoin” and “cryptocurrency” were off the charts. New crypto businesses and ICOs were popping up every day. All of this — and more — suggests that the crypto surge of 2017 was very much a mass phenomenon, with heavy public participation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD starts recovery after two bearish days?
After a second straight bearish day wherein the price of BTC/USD dropped from $8,170.75 to $8,122.85, the bulls have started the recovery process in the early hours of Wednesday. BTC/USD finds strong support at $8,110 and $7,900.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD $0.26 and $0.28 hurdles must come down
The last couple of days have been tough on many cryptocurrencies including XRP. Ripple remained depressed following the slide on Friday. The weekend session was characterized by low trading activity leading to consolidation between $0.26 and $0.27.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD extends the decline below $180.00
Ethereum, now the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $19.3 billion, has recovered from the recent low of $174.62, though it is still 3.5% lower from this time on Monday.
Report: Majority Chinese companies falsely claim of using blockchain technology
According to a Chinese news program Focus Report, around 32,000 Chinese companies claim to be using blockchain technology. Reportedly, the number is not even 10% of that. CCTV, a state television broadcaster in ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: In the middle of nowhere
Bitcoin has been drifting down since the beginning of the week, as the bulls have no luck with the recovery campaign launched during the previous weekend.