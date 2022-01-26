Bitcoin (BTC) could still fall under $30,000, but some prominent sources are already calling the end of the latest bearish turn on BTC/USD.
In a tweet on Jan. 25, Mike McGlone, senior commodity strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, eyed Bitcoin’s position relative to its 20-week moving average, noting that historically, current levels have marked a turning point.
McGlone: Bitcoin “a bit extended” at all-time highs
Still hopeful for Bitcoin to weather a macro storm this year, McGlone’s data places BTC/USD at the same position in which it halted downtrends in March 2020 and July 2021.
Those incidences correspond to the coronavirus cross-march crash and the China miner rout, respectively.
“The fact that Bitcoin is an up-and-coming asset, with less than $1 trillion market cap vs. about $100 trillion of global equities, that got a bit extended may give the crypto an advantage,” he commented.
“Our graphic depicts a bottoming indicator for Bitcoin — about 30% below its 20-week avg.”
Bitcoin 20-week moving average ratio vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: Mike McGlone/Twitter
As Cointelegraph recently reported, Bitcoin has been echoing the events of March 2020 and onward in more ways than one this month.
Nervousness on negative funding rates
Nonetheless, other sources continued to call for caution when it comes to calling time on spot price losses.
Among them was popular Twitter analyst Material Scientist, creator of analytics platform Material Indicators.
This week, he took aim at funding rates, which, although negative, do not necessarily mean that Bitcoin will dupe bears with an upward squeeze.
“I keep seeing people argue about negative funding necessitating us bottoming,” he argued.
“Half of CT used that logic to argue 40k was the bottom. It wasn’t. This chart shows the count of negative funding pairs over time, alongside with the BTC chart at the top.”
An accompanying chart showed instances in which negative funding across crypto did indeed come before further downside in 2021.
Bitcoin negative funding rate count vs. BTC/USD chart. Source: Material Scientist/Twitter
“No one knows when the bottom is for BTC. Sometimes it’s as simple as assessing the asymmetry of potential downside/upside,” fellow trader and analyst William Clemente added in a fresh update on the day, recommending investors employ dollar-cost averaging (DCA) to enter the market in the current range.
“As I said yesterday, don’t think asymmetry is to downside with BTC in low 30s. Potential downside 20Ks, upside 60k+. DCAing into these levels is wise IMO.”
BTC/USD traded at around $37,000 at the time of writing, having held onto gains from the start of the week.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price not out of the woods yet as AXS slides toward $30
Axie Infinity price continues to face weakness as its downtrend remains intact. AXS could be headed for a 40% plunge following the slice below the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern.
IMF pushes El Salvador to drop Bitcoin as legal tender
The IMF has urged El Salvador to remove Bitcoin’s status as legal tender in the country. IMF directors emphasized that there are huge risks associated with the use of the leading cryptocurrency on financial stability.
MATIC completes corrective wave and will return to $2
MATIC price suffered one of the fastest 50% retracements out of the major cryptocurrencies. Bears finally generated a sell-off from the rising wedge and pushed MATIC towards its most vital primary support zone. Buyers have stepped in, but it remains to be seen whether they will continue.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows. However, there are strong indications that a strong reversal may soon be at play.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.