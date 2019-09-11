Bitcoin pulls away from its peers and trades above 10,100.00 once again.

Only other crypto trading in the black is Monero, Tron underperforms

In a late surge BTC/USD is making a move to 10,200.00 after rejecting 10,000.00 twice today. Ethereum was the main underperformer but has caught up after rejecting 175.00.

Its been a slow news day for fundermental traders. Volumes have been light today and it was been reported that BTC vol is at a 4 month low.